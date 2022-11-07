LIC increases stake by 2% in air conditioners giant Voltas

On the other hand, ICICI Direct's note last week said, Voltas’ share price has grown by ~1.64x over the past five years (from ₹545 in November 2017 to ₹890 levels in November 2022). The stock brokerage maintained its HOLD rating on Voltas stock. It added, "We value Voltas at ₹1,005 using SOTP i.e. 7x P/E for EMPS, 9x P/E for EPS, and 50x P/E for UCP on FY24E EPS for each."