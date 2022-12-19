Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  LIC increases stake by 2% in IRCTC; holding now stands at 7.27%

LIC increases stake by 2% in IRCTC; holding now stands at 7.27%

1 min read . 07:33 PM IST Edited By Jyoti Banthia
IRCTC: Cordelia Cruises is starting its first journey from September 18 

  • The purchase of shares took place from 17 October to 16 December at an average price of 692.28

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The holding has increased by from 5.005 per cent to 7.278 per cent.

The purchase of shares took place from 17 October to 16 December at an average price of 692.28, LIC said in its corporate filing.

"Holding increased from 5.005 per cent to 7.278 per cent, an increase of 2.273% during the period from 17.10.2022 to 16.12.2022 at an average cost of INR 692.28," LIC said.

"Corporation’s shareholding in "Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Ltd." has increased from 4,00,42,625 to 5,82,22,948 Equity Shares increasing its shareholding from 5.005% to 7.278% of the paid-up capital of the said Company," the filing added.

The Central Government will sell up to 5% stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on the BSE and NSE on 15 and 16 December, as the government seeks to meet a steep divestment target for FY23.

The floor price has been fixed at 680 a share.

At that price, offloading 5% of IRCTC could fetch around 2,720 crore, according to estimates.

The government is planning to sell a 2.5% stake, with an option to additionally offload 2.5%. Up to 4,00,00,000 equity shares will be offered in the state-owned firm's OFS, the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

The company's scrip was up by 0.67 per cent at 676.65 on BSE.

