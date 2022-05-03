LIC initial share sale sees strong demand from anchor investors

LIC’s IPO will be the first in the country to offer a 3.5% stake to the public, lower than the 5% regulatory minimum stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The government will begin talks with the markets regulator on the time LIC will need to meet the minimum shareholding norms, Mint had reported earlier. While there is no ambiguity on the percentage share of equity held by the government that needs to be taken to the markets under the norms, which will remain 25%, the government will seek exemption on the time limit of five years as it feels that meeting the equity sale requirement will put undue pressure on the markets.

