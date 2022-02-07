The union government is all set to file the draft papers for the mega initial public offering of LIC with market regulator Sebi by this week and if officials are to be believed the issue is expected to be launched in March.

The embedded value of LIC has been arrived at and it is over ₹5 lakh crore. The size of the issue would be mentioned in the DRHP. Up to 10% of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders.

LIC has a majority share of the life insurance market in India. The government, which hopes to raise as much as $12 billion from selling a stake in the IPO, expects the proceeds will help it bridge a deficit gap this fiscal year.

Under the current plans, the government would keep its majority of its stake in the LIC. The stake cannot come below 51% by law and that will be retained and even in 5 years it could not sell more than 25% of its stake in LIC.

Key things to know about LI

LIC is not only the world's largest when it comes to home-market share with over 64.1% of the total gross written premium as of 2020 but also the one that offers the highest return on equity at 82%, apart from being the third largest in terms of life insurance premium, says a Crisil report.

At 64.1% or with a gross written premium (GWP) of $56.4 billion, LIC's market share is unparalleled globally, with no other life insurer anywhere else enjoying such a high market share, according to the report.

Similarly, the report says LIC has the highest RoE among its peers at 82% as of March 2021. This is followed by Ping An Insurance of China, which is the world's largest at 19.5%, Aviva at 14.8% and China Life Insurance at 11.9%.

LIC has reported a profit after tax of ₹1,437 crore for the first half of the financial year 2021-22 as compared with ₹6.14 crore in the year-ago period. Its new business premium growth rate stood at 554.1% in H1FY22, compared with 394.76% during the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

In terms of total assets, LIC is the sixth largest with $522 billion clipping at 8% annually between 2019 and 2021.

LIC's growth comes amidst the continued decline of its peers elsewhere as in 2020, the global life insurance market contracted by 3.1% to $2.79 trillion from $2.88 trillion in 2019 due to the pandemic.

According to the London-based Brand Finance, which is a brand consultancy, the valuation of LIC is around ₹64,000. And the market value will reach ₹43.40 lakh crore or $59.21 billion by 2022, and ₹58.9-lakh crore or $78.63 billion by 2027.

