LIC IPO Press Meet: India's biggest IPO around the corner. Track latest updates

LIC has fixed a price band of ₹902 apiece at the lower end and ₹949 apiece at the upper end. LIC offers a discount of ₹60 apiece to eligible policyholders bidding in the reserved category. While a discount of ₹45 apiece is offered to retail individual investors.
The Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited (LIC) on Wednesday holds a press conference for their initial public offering (IPO). LIC's top management including Chairperson M R Kumar and four Managing Directors namely Raj Kumar, Siddhartha Mohanty, Ipe Mini, and Bishnu Charan Patnaik are present to address the media.
"Even after the reduce size of ₹21,000 crore, the LIC IPO will initially be the biggest ever IPO in the country," DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
"We want LIC as the long term value creator in the equity market," Pandey added.
Pandey added, "LIC was always an investor and now LIC is coming before investors to get invested in."
The secretary further said that LIC IPO will not crowd out capital in the market and monetary supply in the market.
Government really hopes that LIC management and investors will be able to pull it through in this IPO, Pandey further added.
DIPAM secretary expects significant retail participation in the LIC IPO. He further said that LIC IPO is of the right size given the current market environment.
"Now the time has come for LIC to be listed. And I believe LICians will work together to make it a huge success," chief MR Kumar said, “and from now on we will call it LIC 3.0."
Kumar explained that LIC struggled in the first two decades to sell insurance in the country. It gathered momentum in the 70s and 80s - that was LIC 1.0. He further said that then LIC adapted to the competition, which he calls was as LIC 2.0.
The chairman added that LIC has held on to more than normal market share.
In LIC IPO, the share surplus for participating will move to 10% from 5%. Notably, LIC has hinted towards further divestment soon. However, the details of further dilution by government in LIC is yet to be disclosed.
LIC recorded the highest growth in ULIPs last year.
DIPAM secretary spoke about the change in the valuation process, saying, “Through an iterative process, we have worked out the valuation of 3.5% of the shares initially which we are divesting - a small number - but that value is embedded value which is future this…," adding, "the DRHP was the numbers, and thereafter the number games start where all these numbers were analysed across the global."
“This is the fair and attractive valuation," Pandey added.
Talking about the exit from IDBI Bank, Pandey said that the top management of LIC will exit from IDBI soon. He said the motion is in the process.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India Private, JM Financial, J.P. Morgan India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory, and Securities (India), and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.
LIC filed for the draft prospectus in February this year and later went on to tweak the IPO size. The insurer has trimmed its IPO size to 3.5% from 5% - fetching it about ₹21,000 crore.
Bids can be made for a minimum of 15 equity shares and in multiples of 15 equity shares thereof.
The IPO is expected to be open from 4 May to 9 May. The IPO will open on 2 May for anchor investors.
Those LIC policyholders who want to claim 10% reserved quota benefit for policyholders, should have a PAN-linked LIC policy and the linking must have been done on or before 28th February 2022.