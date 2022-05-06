LIC IPO: SBI to keep all branches open on Sunday to accept applications

ASBA is an application by an investor containing an authorization to Self Certified Syndicate Bank (SCSB) to block the application money in the bank account, for subscribing to an issue. If an investor is applying through ASBA, his application money shall be debited from the bank account only if his/her application is selected for allotment after the basis of allotment is finalized, according to Sebi's circular.

