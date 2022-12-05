LIC launches WhatsApp services: Know how to get all services on your phone

LIC launches WhatsApp services: Know how to get all services on your phone1 min read . 11:46 PM IST
- Life Insurance Corporation informed that only those customers who registered their policy online can only take benefit of the service
WhatsApp as a medium of communication is growing at a rapid pace. Not just personal communication, WhatsApp is increasingly used as an official channel in many companies, and the government is slowly entering the communication space to provide services more efficiently. Now, the Life Insurance Corporation has also started its services on WhatsApp and the registered policyholders can avail the services for better communication with the insurance company.
WhatsApp as a medium of communication is growing at a rapid pace. Not just personal communication, WhatsApp is increasingly used as an official channel in many companies, and the government is slowly entering the communication space to provide services more efficiently. Now, the Life Insurance Corporation has also started its services on WhatsApp and the registered policyholders can avail the services for better communication with the insurance company.
The policyholders can very conveniently get the services like Premium statement, ULIP plan statement, and more through WhatsApp chat box from the comforts of their house.
The policyholders can very conveniently get the services like Premium statement, ULIP plan statement, and more through WhatsApp chat box from the comforts of their house.
Life Insurance Corporation also informed that only those customers who registered their policy online can take the benefit of the service and if anybody wants the same benefits, he or she must go to the site of LIC and get their insurance policy registered online.
Steps to use LIC WhatsApp services:
1. Save the official WhatsApp Number of LIC which is 8976862090
2. Send an 'Hi' on the chat box of LIC India
3. Then the LIC WhatsApp will automatically send you a list of 11 options
4. Choose your preferred option
5. The LIC WhatsApp will share with you the required details
But, LIC customers are required to follow these steps only after they have registered their policy online on the website of LIC.
Steps to get LIC Policy registered online:
1. Go to the official website of Life Corporation of India www.licindia.in
2. Click on the “Customer Portal" now
3. In case you are a new user, then click on the “New User" and fill the required details
4. Select you User ID and password and submit the details
5. Log In on the online portal using your login credentials
6. Now go to the “Basic Services" and click on “Add Services."
7. Fill the required details and your policy will be registered.