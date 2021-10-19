Zee-Sony merger may have a big backer in LIC

“With the combined TV portfolio (of Zee and Sony) spreading across all genres, it becomes a must-carry network. The digital platform will get a big boost with the deep content library and funnel. With the cash coming in (from Sony), it will give a lot of firepower to the combined entity to bid for upcoming sports and other content IPs. There is a huge scope of synergy benefits (both on the revenue and cost side). Zee’s regional footprint and Sony’s sports rights is a major point of content synergy. Commercially, both are profitable. With synergistic profits coming in, the blended margins will improve," the third person said, requesting anonymity.