LIC listing in March quarter, says DIPAM secretary Pandey

In October this year, market cap of the Indian equity market exceeded $3.5 trillion surpassing France to become the sixth most valuable market in the world, Pandey said, adding that he is enthused by the equity market listing of startups. “We have different kinds of listing. Now listing is possible without profit. Fundamentally, those businesses must succeed. Newer businesses have to come in to being because there are newer opportunities. It is exciting times for India. In the beginning of this decade and right in the pandemic, we could actually attract such investments. Unless and until startups are able to raise money from the market, they can’t grow and become established. I would say this is a good sign," he added.