LIC looking to setup a new fintech arm, says Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is considering the establishment of a fintech unit. LIC has launched a comprehensive digital transformation project named DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement) and has enlisted a consultant to lead the initiative, LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty said in an interview with PTI.