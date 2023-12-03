LIC has amended a framework to allow the induction of shareholders' directors on its board, said the state-owned insurer on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (shareholders' director) Regulations, 2023 have been notified in the Gazette of India on December 1, 2023," said the life insurance company in its stock exchange filing on Saturday.

The board of directors will appoint a shareholders' director for a 4 years tenure. The person holding the position would be eligible for an extension of his tenure for four more years, mentioned LIC in its Gazette notification.

LIC was one of the most expensive and buzzing IPOs listed on the bourses last year. The government raised ₹20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5 percent stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC shares closed 1.38% lower at ₹670.15 per share on BSE on Friday. The company share value has increased by 11.67% in the last month.

LIC framework for the addition of shareholder's directors on the board Life Insurance Corporation of India (shareholders' director) Regulations, 2023, was notified in the Gazette of India on December 1, 2023.

According to the regulation, the LIC corporation would, upon notice of not less than one thousand shareholders or one-tenth of the total number of shareholders (whichever is lower), elect a shareholders' director through a general meeting of such shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the appointment, the shareholder's director cannot hold a similar position in more than two companies at the same time, clarifying the corporation in its notification.

The person, appointed for the post, would be eligible for re-election and reappointment after the completion of his tenure of four years. At present, LIC has five executive directors, including Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty, nine independent directors, and one government nominee Director MP Tangirala.:

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.