Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  LIC may file draft papers for IPO in Dec; anchor investor talks likely next week

LIC may file draft papers for IPO in Dec; anchor investor talks likely next week

Once the embedded value of LIC is finalized, investment banks plan to file the draft IPO prospectus with the markets regulator
2 min read . 04:03 PM IST Bloomberg

  • LIC IPO: A list with the names of about 100 global investors has been shared with the 10 banks working on the deal and the institutions will approach different sets of investors

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bankers will start reaching out to potential anchor investors in the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp. of India next week, as they seek to ensure there’s enough demand for what’s set to be the nation’s biggest share sale.  

Bankers will start reaching out to potential anchor investors in the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp. of India next week, as they seek to ensure there’s enough demand for what’s set to be the nation’s biggest share sale.  

A list with the names of about 100 global investors has been shared with the 10 banks working on the deal and the institutions will approach different sets of investors, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named as discussions are private.

A list with the names of about 100 global investors has been shared with the 10 banks working on the deal and the institutions will approach different sets of investors, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named as discussions are private.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Banks plan to file the draft IPO prospectus with the markets regulator by the first week of December, once the embedded value of the firm is finalized, the people said.

A LIC representative didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing ahead with LIC’s IPO -- which could raise between 400 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) and 1 trillion rupees to help plug a widening budget gap. India is seeking a valuation of between 8 trillion rupees and 10 trillion rupees and may sell a 5%-10% stake in the company as part of a broader divestment target. The government may also allow foreign direct investment in LIC to ensure a diversified and strong demand across various segments of investors. 

The discussions with possible investors will mark a crucial step to take the sale forward. Still, progress has been slow with the calculation of LIC’s embedded value, taking almost eight months so far. The embedded value is the key financial gauge for insurers which combines the current value of future profits with the net value of assets.

The government is pushing to get the IPO across the line by March and any delay won’t be due to a lack of political will, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last month.

The government selected 10 banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and ICICI Securities Ltd., to arrange the sale.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Why the global chip shortage could extend well into 2022

Parliamentary panel explores cryptofinancing opportunities

Does Invesco’s new mutual fund offer investors a play o ...

Here are the six finalists in India's three-wheeler EV ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!