LIC may invest in green bonds1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s top institutional investor with more than ₹44 trillion worth of assets, plans to invest in green bonds and interest rate derivatives. “Going forward, we feel that yes, we should also subscribe to green bonds. That is the way we are looking forward to. That will be our next contribution to the society," LIC’s managing director B.C. Patnaik said while addressing the Mint India Investment Summit 2023 in Mumbai.
