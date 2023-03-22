LIC may invest in green bonds

Patnaik said to ensure liquidity in the system and to facilitate legitimate capital expansion by other institutions, LIC, as an investor, is always present on the electronic bidding platform. “Whenever the banks are issuing bonds, we have a presence and we support them. We support the entire system, so that there is no liquidity crunch in the market. And I think the entire ecosystem in that lending space, people are comfortable that LIC as an institution is there. And, they can have confidence that they can raise money after following the due processes," he said.