LIC may invest less in stocks as premium growth stalls

“For April and May, the first year premium collections have been 25-30% lower than the previous year. For LIC, almost the entire sale of policies comes from individual agents on the ground. Due to social-distancing norms and the lockdown, these agents are not able to reach the public for selling policies. Unless policies are sold, the investible surplus will not come, which in turn is impacting investments by LIC," one of the two people cited earlier said, requesting anonymity.