LIC MF ranking to jump a notch after merger with IDBI MF1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Anti-monopoly regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved LIC MF’s acquisition of 20 schemes of IDBI MF in March.
MUMBAI : The integration of the IDBI Mutual Fund schemes with those of LIC MF could push up the ranking of the latter by a notch to 22 after the transfer concludes on 29 July, said a top official of LIC MF. The ranking is by assets under management (AUM).
