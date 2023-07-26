LIC MF ranking to jump a notch after merger with IDBI MF

Asked about the though process behind the merger, Ramakrishnan said, “The thought process for the merger of twenty schemes basically emerges from the fact that LIC had invested in IDBI Bank with 49% way back in 2019. That had attracted section 7B of Sebi whereby sponsors cannot have more than 10% in two AMCs. So, that was starting point. We saw some value proposition with AMCs as on date growing organically or inorganically. Now, organic growth is a difficult and time-consuming process, whereas inorganic growth gives you some kind of leverage immediately. We saw that IDBI Bank is the main sponsor of IDBI MF. Plus, we already have a marketing tie-up with the bank."