LIC, MFs plough $2 bn into IT firms in Q4 as shares tumble5 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:18 AM IST
This is the highest purchase by fund managers in a single quarter, based on the average price of shares traded during the period.
MUMBAI : Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) and asset management companies (AMCs) have purchased shares worth an estimated $2 billion in technology companies during the March quarter, a Mint analysis of stock exchange data showed.
