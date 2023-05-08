LIC, MFs plough $2 bn into IT firms in Q4 as shares tumble

Based on VWAP, the combined investment by LIC and mutual funds in the 45 technology, IT and telecom companies has been lower in all previous March quarters. During the March quarter in FY22, they increased equity holdings in these companies by ₹11,758 crore; in FY22, it decreased by ₹2,910 crore, in FY21, it increased by ₹5,807 crore, in FY19, it increased by ₹1,270 crore, and in FY18, it increased by ₹3,644 crore. During previous March quarters, the investment has been much lower.