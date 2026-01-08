With an army of agents at its disposal, LIC Mutual Fund plans a comeback

The main challenge is changing the agents’ mindset to sell investment rather than insurance, Jha said, though continuous engagement, education, and incentives are helping LIC MF overcome this hurdle. LIC insurance agents will also need to take the National Institute of Securities Markets’ (NISM’s) Series V-A mutual fund distributor exam before they can sell mutual funds. This may pose another problem. "Many insurance agents are elderly and may not want to appear for an exam and shift to selling mutual funds," an AMC official said.