Unlike private asset management companies’ offices, which often have a sleek, minimalist aesthetic, LIC Mutual Fund’s workspace looks exactly like you’d expect of a government-owned entity—drab furniture and yellow walls. Yet, inside the CEO’s office hangs a frame that proclaims a simple but ambitious goal – ₹1 trillion in assets.
With an army of agents at its disposal, LIC Mutual Fund plans a comeback
SummaryLeft on the back burner for decades, the company now plans to tap its parent firm’s vast network of insurance agents to meet its ₹1 trillion AUM target. But experts warn that even the widest reach can’t compensate for the persistent underperformance of its biggest equity schemes.
