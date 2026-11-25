MUMBAI: Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has appointed Sonija M.S. as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective 26 November, making her the state-run insurer's third finance chief this year, amid repeated changes in its senior management.

LIC's board, which met on Wednesday, also approved the appointment of valuation actuary Meenakshi Malhotra as the insurer's appointed actuary. According to an exchange filing, her appointment will take effect on 1 January 2027 or upon approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), whichever is later. Both appointments were recommended by the board's nomination and remuneration committee.

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The CFO position has seen considerable churn this year. Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal joined LIC on a contract basis in March 2022 as the insurer's first major outside hire for the role, ahead of its stock market listing. Agrawal stepped down in July and has since joined State Bank of India as its CFO. Shatmanyu Shrivastava, then LIC's chief risk officer, succeeded him on 28 July but retired on 30 September, barely two months after taking charge.

Management changes have extended beyond the finance function. LIC managing director Dinesh Pant moved to Irdai as whole-time member (actuary) in September, leaving the insurer without one of its most senior actuarial voices at the top.

Sonija, a chartered accountant, joined LIC as a direct recruit officer in 1993. Before her appointment as CFO, she was chief (in-charge) of the finance and accounts department at the insurer's central office. Over more than three decades, she has headed finance and accounts functions at various offices and managed the debt, project and stressed-asset portfolios in the investment department.

She has also had stints in claims and personnel, besides serving as secretary at the Insurance Ombudsman's office, where she handled complaints and disputes over claim settlements.

The appointed actuary is a statutory position, with Irdai rules requiring every insurer to have one. The actuary estimates the company's future obligations to policyholders, assesses whether it holds sufficient capital to meet those commitments and recommends bonuses on participating policies.

Malhotra joined LIC in 1993 in the new business and actuarial department at its northern zonal office. She moved to the actuarial core group at the central office in 2005 and qualified as a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in 2008. In January 2017, she became LIC's youngest designated actuary when she took charge as product actuary.

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Until May 2022, she oversaw the design, pricing and review of all the insurer's products. She also worked on the actuarial groundwork for LIC's initial public offering that month.