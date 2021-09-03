Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the state-owned behemoth, has picked up nearly 4% equity shares in state-owned Bank of India through an open market transaction, the bank said on Friday.

LIC has picked up nearly 3.9% (15,90,07,791 shares) of the bank through open market acquisition on September 2, 2021, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

Before the latest acquisition of shares in the bank, LIC held over a 3.17% stake in the state-owned bank.

BoI said that LIC's stake in Bank of India has now increased to 7.05%, equivalent to 28,92,87,324 shares.

According to the Sebi regulations on substantial acquisition of shares and takeovers, companies have to inform the stock exchanges when an entity holds more than 5% shares in a listed firm.

BoI raises ₹2,550 cr through QIP

Recently, BoI said it has closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP), raising ₹2,550 crore.

“The capital issue committee at its meeting held on August 31, 2021 has approved the issue and allotment of 40,54,71,866 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of ₹62.89 per share, aggregating to ₹2,550.01 crore," Bank of India had said.

The issue had opened on 25 August and closed on 30 August. The bank had targeted to raise up to ₹3,000 crore equity capital through this issue.

LIC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company are the three investors which subscribed to more than 5% of the equity offered in the qualified institutional placement issue.

With this QIP, government shareholding in the bank has come down to 82.50% from 90.34% earlier.

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased from ₹3,698.09 crore to ₹4,103.57 crore comprising of 410,35,66,070 number of equity shares," the state-owned lender had said.

Bank of India stock closed at ₹59.30 apiece on BSE, down 0.59% from its previous close.

