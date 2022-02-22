LIC plans digital platform to take on private peers

To be sure, LIC already has a digital presence. However, not even 1% of its sales happen through its website. “Two things are happening. One is on the collection of premium and other things, whereby people are increasingly getting digital. On insurance sales, marketing, and new policy launches part, we have an online channel which we are going to relook at, and we are trying to refurbish it to make it more convenient," Kumar said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}