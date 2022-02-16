Draft initial public offering (IPO) papers of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) showed that the state-owned firm had unclaimed funds of around ₹21,539 crore as of September 2021. LIC had recently filed its draft prospectus with market regulator SEBI in which the government proposes to sell 5% stake through offer-for-sale (OFS).

As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the unclaimed amount of LIC's policyholders was at ₹18,495 crore at the end of March 2021 and ₹16,052.65 crore at the end of March 2020. The unclaimed amount includes the interest earned over the outstanding unclaimed amount.

Policyholders can check the unclaimed and outstanding amounts (which is updated on a half yearly basis) by visiting the LIC website link here. They will have to enter details such as LIC Policy Number, Policy-holder's Name, Date Of Birth and PAN Card and submit to fetch the information.

Every insurer is required to display information about any unclaimed amount of ₹1,000 or more on their respective websites (to continue even after completion of 10 years) and a facility is to be provided on the website to enable policyholders or beneficiaries to verify unclaimed amount due to them.

Further, it said, the unclaimed amounts circular by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) prescribes the procedures relating to the mode of payment of the unclaimed amount, communication to the policyholders, accounting, utilization of investment income etc.

The Unclaimed Amounts Circular prescribes that the unclaimed amount, on completion of 10 years, be treated in accordance with SCWF Rules, it said. "All insurers must adhere to the accounting procedure issued by Budget Division, Department of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance for transfer of the unclaimed amounts into the SCWF," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!