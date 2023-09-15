LIC presents dividend cheque of ₹1,831 crore to FM Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:26 AM IST
LIC sells 2% of Sun Pharma shares for ₹4,699 crore, presents dividend cheque of ₹1,831.09 crore to Finance Minister
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday presented a dividend cheque of ₹1,831.09 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
LIC has completed 67 years since its incorporation and beginning with an initial capital of ₹5 crore in 1956, LIC as of March 31, 2023, has an asset base of ₹45.50 lakh crore with a life fund of ₹40.81 lakh crore, it noted.
Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market, the statement claimed.
LIC listed on exchanges in May last year after launching the highest initial public offering (IPO) of ₹21,000 crore in Indian market.
Typically, dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits to shareholders. Generally, when a company pays a proportion of its profit as a dividend, any amount that is not distributed as dividends is put in the free reserves and surplus of that company.
In other news, LIC on Thursday said it has sold 2 per cent of its holding in Sun Pharma for ₹4,699 crore via open market sale. Following the share sale, there is a decrease of 2 per cent in holding during the period from July 22, 2022, to September 13, 2023. "Corporation's shareholding in Sun Pharma has diluted from 12,05,24,944 to 7,22,68,890 equity shares decreasing its shareholding from 5.023 per cent to 3.012 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company," LIC said in a regulatory filing.