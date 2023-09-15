LIC presents dividend cheque of 1,831 crore to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday presented a dividend cheque of ₹1,831.09 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty presented the dividend cheque as the government's share of dividend in the presence of Department of Financial Services Additional Secretary MP Tangirala, the insurer said in a statement.

The dividend was approved by the shareholders in the annual general meeting held on August 22, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC has completed 67 years since its incorporation and beginning with an initial capital of ₹5 crore in 1956, LIC as of March 31, 2023, has an asset base of ₹45.50 lakh crore with a life fund of ₹40.81 lakh crore, it noted.

Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market, the statement claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC listed on exchanges in May last year after launching the highest initial public offering (IPO) of ₹21,000 crore in Indian market.

Typically, dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits to shareholders. Generally, when a company pays a proportion of its profit as a dividend, any amount that is not distributed as dividends is put in the free reserves and surplus of that company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}