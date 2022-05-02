LIC raises over 5,000 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

LIC raises over ₹5,000 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO2 min read . 10:32 PM IST
- Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have subscribed to the anchor book, Bloomberg reported
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ahead of mega opening tomorrow, Life Insurance Corp. has raised around ₹5,620 crore from anchor investors, news agency PTI reported.
Ahead of mega opening tomorrow, Life Insurance Corp. has raised around ₹5,620 crore from anchor investors, news agency PTI reported.
The issue opened for anchor investor subscription on Monday and saw 'excellent' response, an official told PTI, adding that the list will be uploaded to exchanges tonight.
The issue opened for anchor investor subscription on Monday and saw 'excellent' response, an official told PTI, adding that the list will be uploaded to exchanges tonight.
"Anchor book is to be allocated up to the maximum allowable limit of ₹5,620 crore. It's fully done," the official told PTI.
The Indian government has said it expects to raise up to $2.74 billion, just a third of its original target, from selling a 3.5% stake in LIC in the country's biggest IPO.
Anchor investors are high-profile institutional investors that are allotted shares before the subscription opens for retail and other investors, and have to commit to holding their shares for a certain period after listing.
LIC's offering is set to open for other investors on May 4 and will close on May 9. The indicative price range has been set at 902 to 949 rupees per share, with 56 billion rupees ($732 million) of shares set aside for anchor investors.
Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have subscribed to the anchor book, Bloomberg reported citing an anonymous source.
Alongside other global funds, domestic mutual fund houses such as HDFC mutual fund, SBI, ICICI and Kotak have also come in as anchor investors.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Qatar investment authority had previously been in talks to be anchor investors, but it wasn't immediately clear if they made bids.
India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Over 20 investors had expressed interest in subscribing to the anchor book, two other banking sources said.
Foreign institutional investors had some concerns about LIC's IPO, but global pension funds had shown "good interest," LIC's chairman said last week.