LIC receives ₹21,740 crore tax refund from Income Tax dept; remaining ₹3,700 crore awaited
LIC had received refund orders for Assessment Years 2012- 13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, according to reports
Life Insurance of India (LIC) of India announced that it received refund orders for ₹21,740.77 crore from the Income Tax Department. The country's largest insurer had received refund orders for Assessment Years 2012- 13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, according to a report by Economic Times. The total amount of refund was ₹25,464.46 crore.