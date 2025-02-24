PSU-insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited (LICI) received a ₹57.27 crore goods and service (GST) notice from the Delhi State Government, according to an exchange filing on Monday, February 24.

“This is to inform that the Life Insurance Corporation of India has received communication/demand order for Goods & Service Tax, Interest and penalty for Delhi State. The order is appealable before the Commissioner (Appeals), Delhi,” according to the BSE filing.