LIC reduces stake by 2% in Sun Pharma to 5.024%. Details here

As of March 31, 2022, the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) of LIC has been determined to be ₹5,41,492 crore as compared to ₹95,605 crore as of March 31, 2021, and ₹5,39,686 crore as of September 30, 2021. The IEV as of September 30, 2021, was significantly higher than the IEV of March 2021 due to the bifurcation of funds that was carried out by LIC pursuant to changes in the LIC Act during the FY 2021-22. The ROEV (Return on embedded value) for March 21, 2022, is 11.9% as compared to 36.9% for March 2021.