LIC reduces stake in NHPC to 3.19%1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:25 PM IST
LIC sells 202.6 million shares of NHPC at an average price of ₹41.10 each during the period from Oct 18, 2022, to May 23, 2023
MUMBAI : Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) cut its holding in NHPC to 3.19% in the March quarter from 3.48% in the preceding quarter. LIC stated in its official report that it sold shares worth ₹832.8 crore between October 18, 2022 and May 23, 2023.
