Home/ Companies / News/  LIC reduces stake in NHPC to 3.19%
Back

MUMBAI : Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) cut its holding in NHPC to 3.19% in the March quarter from 3.48% in the preceding quarter. LIC stated in its official report that it sold shares worth 832.8 crore between October 18, 2022  and May 23, 2023.

According to the report, LIC sold 202.6 million shares of NHPC at an average price of 41.10 each during the period from October 18, 2022, to May 23, 2023.

LIC disclosed that its ownership in NHPC Ltd has decreased from 522.6 million to 319.9 million shares. This reduction means LIC's ownership has gone down from 5.203% in October to 3.19% , as reported by LIC in a regulatory filing.

The shares were sold in the open market as part of regular transactions.

Back in October 2022, LIC had reduced its ownership in NHPC from 7.230% to 5.203% of the company's total shares, selling shares worth 700.79 crore between March and October of that year.

According to regulations, publicly listed companies are required to disclose any changes in ownership exceeding 2%.

At the close of trading, LIC shares rose slightly to 593.90 each, while NHPC stock ended slightly lower at 43 per share on the NSE.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout