Mumbai: Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), the state-run insurer, on Wednesday, has reduced its stake in NMDC Limited by 2% between 14 March, 2023, and 20 June, 2023, according to an exchange filing, 

The stake reduction brings LIC's holding in the state-run iron ore mining company down from 11.69% to 9.62%, with an estimated value of 650.3 crore based on Monday's closing price. 

LIC has sold 60.7 million shares worth 652.7 crore in NMDC at an average price of 107.59 apiece between 14 March, 2023, and 20 June, 2023. 

NMDC has a market capitalization of 31,269.56 crore. In the past year, the company has given a return on stake of 37.22%, which is significantly higher than the Nifty 50 index return of 20.58%. 

Simultaneously, earlier this month, LIC increased its stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) by 2% between October 2021 and March 2023. The insurer purchased 82.6 million shares worth 547 crore in SAIL at an average price of 66.18 apiece between October 14, 2021, and June 8, 2023. 

Additionally, LIC raised its stake in the IT blue-chip company, Tech Mahindra Ltd, from 6.87% to 8.88% since November. The insurer bought 19.6 million shares worth 2,063 crore in Tech Mahindra between November 21 and June 6, at an average price of 1,050.77 apiece.  

In May, LIC cut its holding in NHPC to 3.19% from 3.48% since October. LIC stated in its official report that it sold shares worth 832.8 crore between October 2022  and May 2023. 

In May, it was reported that LIC and Indian asset management companies (AMCs) invested approximately $2 billion in technology companies during the March quarter alone, based on a Mint analysis. The shifting landscape of LIC's investments showcases their active engagement and response to market dynamics. 

NMDC shares ended 0.42% lower at 106.75 apiece on the NSE.

 

Updated: 21 Jun 2023, 06:50 PM IST
