LIC reduces stake in NMDC by 2%2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The stake reduction brings LIC's holding in the state-run iron ore mining company down from 11.69% to 9.62%, with an estimated value of ₹650.3 crore based on Monday's closing price
Mumbai: Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), the state-run insurer, on Wednesday, has reduced its stake in NMDC Limited by 2% between 14 March, 2023, and 20 June, 2023, according to an exchange filing,
