Mumbai: Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), the state-run insurer, on Wednesday, has reduced its stake in NMDC Limited by 2% between 14 March, 2023, and 20 June, 2023, according to an exchange filing,

The stake reduction brings LIC's holding in the state-run iron ore mining company down from 11.69% to 9.62%, with an estimated value of ₹650.3 crore based on Monday's closing price.

LIC has sold 60.7 million shares worth ₹652.7 crore in NMDC at an average price of ₹107.59 apiece between 14 March, 2023, and 20 June, 2023.

NMDC has a market capitalization of ₹31,269.56 crore. In the past year, the company has given a return on stake of 37.22%, which is significantly higher than the Nifty 50 index return of 20.58%.

Simultaneously, earlier this month, LIC increased its stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) by 2% between October 2021 and March 2023. The insurer purchased 82.6 million shares worth ₹547 crore in SAIL at an average price of ₹66.18 apiece between October 14, 2021, and June 8, 2023.

Additionally, LIC raised its stake in the IT blue-chip company, Tech Mahindra Ltd, from 6.87% to 8.88% since November. The insurer bought 19.6 million shares worth ₹2,063 crore in Tech Mahindra between November 21 and June 6, at an average price of ₹1,050.77 apiece.

In May, LIC cut its holding in NHPC to 3.19% from 3.48% since October. LIC stated in its official report that it sold shares worth ₹832.8 crore between October 2022 and May 2023.

In May, it was reported that LIC and Indian asset management companies (AMCs) invested approximately $2 billion in technology companies during the March quarter alone, based on a Mint analysis. The shifting landscape of LIC's investments showcases their active engagement and response to market dynamics.

NMDC shares ended 0.42% lower at ₹106.75 apiece on the NSE.