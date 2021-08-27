MUMBAI : Even as state-run banks increasingly rely on equity markets for capital as government funds dry up, a closer look at the fundraising numbers shows Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the state-owned behemoth, continues to be their biggest backer.

LIC accounted for nearly a fourth of the ₹7,800 crore raised by five state-run banks by selling shares to institutional investors this fiscal.

The data underlines the heavy reliance of the capital-starved, state-owned banks on LIC for raising funds to strengthen their capital buffers and improve lending. Boosting credit flow to the economy is the cornerstone of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s strategy to revive the economy that shrank the most since Independence last year.

After meeting heads of public sector banks in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sitharaman said the recent fundraisings have shown that banks can raise money from the markets without relying on the government for funds infusion.

However, the breakup of the subscription figures for their deals shows the role played by LIC in helping banks mobilize capital. The country’s largest insurer has a history of rescuing ailing financial institutions, government divestment programmes and capital-starved banks.

This year, LIC has committed almost 23% of the capital raised by the five state-run banks—Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Union Bank of India—data from stock exchange filings show. In almost all the deals, LIC was also the biggest institutional investor.

For instance, in the case of Bank of Maharashtra, LIC pitched in with 50% of the ₹403 crore that the bank raised through its qualified institutional placement.

While the amounts committed by LIC does not amount to a rescue, and some banks have managed to raise capital from a broad set of investors, industry experts said that almost all deals took off with LIC coming in as the anchor investor.

“These are not the typical bail-outs by LIC that we have seen in the past, but in these deals, investors want to see an anchor investor, and there is no better option than to bring in LIC as the anchor. Almost all of these deals were launched with LIC as an anchor investor," said an investment banker, who did not want to be named.

Another investment banker, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that the support of LIC and stronger PSU banks is critical for smaller lenders whose stocks are not liquid enough to attract large institutional investors.

“For the larger PSU banks and the ones that are part of the F&O segment, it is easier to attract a broader set of investors. For smaller ones, where the stocks are not that liquid, there you see that LIC and other public sector banks have to be called in," he said.

For Bank of Maharashtra, 87% of the money raised came from LIC and six other public sector banks, stock exchange filings showed.

“Some of the larger banks, such as Punjab National Bank and Canara, have raised capital through QIPs twice in the last 12 months; so some of them are able to tap the markets to raise funds easily, and they have also seen some oversubscription in their deals to the extent that would not have had to allocate shares to LIC at all," the second banker said.

