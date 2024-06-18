LIC mega sale: Insurer to sell land, buildings to raise up to $7 billion
SummarySome of LIC's premium assets include the Jeevan Bharti building in Delhi's Connaught Place; LIC building in Chittaranjan Avenue in Kolkata; and buildings housing the Asiatic Society and Akbarally's in Mumbai. An LIC executive said the actual value may be five times their current valuation.
Mumbai: Some of India's priciest real estate across top metros may go on the block soon, with the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) planning to raise $6-7 billion from the sale of its plots and commercial buildings.