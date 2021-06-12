The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has issued warning against the unauthorized use of LIC logo in any website, publishing material and digital post. The LIC of India made the announcement from its twitter handle that means anyone using unauthorized LIC logo will have to face strict legal action (civil and criminal).

Issuing warning to the unauthorized LIC logo users, the state-owned insurance company said, "LIC logos cannot be used on any website, publishing material and digital post. Strict legal action – civil and criminal – will be taken against such person."

So, if any website or publishing material contains LIC logo without prior approval of the insurance company, then LIC is free to take legal action against the website or the publishing house.

In fact, the warning is for individuals also, who usages social media platforms like twitter, facebook, etc. as the LIC warning includes digital posts too. So, from next time, when you go for tweet or for a facebook post, make sure that you are not breaching the LIC warning and there is no unauthorized LIC logo being used there.

