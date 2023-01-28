LIC, SBI savings at risk amid Hindenburg report on Adani? Here's what banks say2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:08 AM IST
- Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the high exposure of financial institutions such as the LIC and the SBI to the Adani Group has implications for financial stability
Adani Group shares have plunged massively for the past two consecutive days falling up to 20% and losing over ₹4.17 lakh crore from the combined market valuation of listed firms after the US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate and Asia's richest man of “brazen" market manipulation and accounting fraud.
