OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >LIC seeks to appoint CFO ahead of its mega IPO
Listen to this article

State-backed Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) is seeking to appoint a chief financial officer, according to a notification on its website, ahead of an initial public offering slated before the end of the fiscal year. 

The move to hire a CFO follows a decision to re-designate LIC’s top job to chief executive officer from chairman earlier this year.

LIC is currently under going a valuation exercise for an IPO that could be India's biggest ever as the government seeks to raise around 900 billion Indian rupees by selling 5%-10% stake in the company by the end of the fiscal year that runs through March.

Recently, government appointed ten investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and SBI Capital Market to handle the offering.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout