Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >LIC seeks to appoint CFO ahead of its mega IPO

LIC seeks to appoint CFO ahead of its mega IPO

Premium
LIC is currently under going a valuation exercise for an IPO
1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Livemint

The move to hire a CFO follows a decision to re-designate LIC’s top job to chief executive officer from chairman earlier this year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-backed Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) is seeking to appoint a chief financial officer, according to a notification on its website, ahead of an initial public offering slated before the end of the fiscal year. 

State-backed Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) is seeking to appoint a chief financial officer, according to a notification on its website, ahead of an initial public offering slated before the end of the fiscal year. 

The move to hire a CFO follows a decision to re-designate LIC’s top job to chief executive officer from chairman earlier this year.

The move to hire a CFO follows a decision to re-designate LIC’s top job to chief executive officer from chairman earlier this year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

LIC is currently under going a valuation exercise for an IPO that could be India's biggest ever as the government seeks to raise around 900 billion Indian rupees by selling 5%-10% stake in the company by the end of the fiscal year that runs through March.

Recently, government appointed ten investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and SBI Capital Market to handle the offering.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

Premium

In bank deposits, a tale of strength and sorrow

Premium

Cinema stocks are lighting up, and for good reason

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!