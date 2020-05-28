LIC set to subscribe to RIL's rights issue, may invest 3,000 crore

“LIC is likely to get the approval of its board for the rights issue investment latest by Monday. LIC has to keep the interest of policyholders as the foremost priority. It has been a long-term investor in RIL and it has benefited thousands of policyholders so far. RIL is no longer just an oil-and-gas company. It has shown tremendous strength in the digital payment and retail space," said the second person, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.