LIC shareholding in Adani group is within IRDAI framework, says DIPAM Secretary
The total assets under management (AUM) of LIC are over ₹41.66 lakh as of September 30, 2022. Therefore, LIC's exposure in the Adani group, as of date, is 0.975 per cent at book value
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shareholding in Adani group is within the regulatory and its risk management framework. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey said in this regard during an exclusive interview to ANI.
