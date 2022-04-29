OPEN APP
Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) will list on stock exchanges 17 May, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary said Friday, according to media reports.

The government plans to sell 22.1 crore shares, or a 3.5% stake, at 902 to 949 price band each in LIC’s IPO. The offering opens for anchor investors on May 2.

About 10% of the shares are reserved for LIC policyholders who will be able to buy them at a discount to the issue price. Retail investors can also buy shares at a discount.

Bloomberg reported that Sovereign wealth funds from Norway, Singapore and Abu Dhabi have committed to be anchor investors in the initial public offering of LIC.

Even if it’s priced at the bottom end of the range, LIC will still be India’s largest-ever IPO, surpassing the 18,300 crore sale by Paytm, the operator of Paytm.

