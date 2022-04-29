Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  LIC shares will likely list on exchanges on 17 May, says top official

LIC shares will likely list on exchanges on 17 May, says top official

Bloomberg reported that Sovereign wealth funds from Norway, Singapore and Abu Dhabi have committed to be anchor investors in the LIC IPO
1 min read . 02:14 PM IST Livemint

  • The much-awaited issue of the LIC IPO is set to open on May 4 and will remain open for bidders till May 9

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) will list on stock exchanges 17 May, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary said Friday, according to media reports.

Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) will list on stock exchanges 17 May, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary said Friday, according to media reports.

The government plans to sell 22.1 crore shares, or a 3.5% stake, at 902 to 949 price band each in LIC’s IPO. The offering opens for anchor investors on May 2.

The government plans to sell 22.1 crore shares, or a 3.5% stake, at 902 to 949 price band each in LIC’s IPO. The offering opens for anchor investors on May 2.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

About 10% of the shares are reserved for LIC policyholders who will be able to buy them at a discount to the issue price. Retail investors can also buy shares at a discount.

Bloomberg reported that Sovereign wealth funds from Norway, Singapore and Abu Dhabi have committed to be anchor investors in the initial public offering of LIC.

Even if it’s priced at the bottom end of the range, LIC will still be India’s largest-ever IPO, surpassing the 18,300 crore sale by Paytm, the operator of Paytm.