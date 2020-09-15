LIC to pare IDBI Bank holding in tranches

“If LIC has to sell the stake, it has to receive more money than it has put in. If you look at the two tranches of investment in IDBI Bank, the average price of purchase is around ₹54 per share. Now, the stock is at ₹38. The government’s main objective to bring in LIC was to restore investor confidence and augment capital and this has been taken care of. So now, LIC’s stake is purely kept from an investment point of view. So, once it gets the right price, it will exit," said the person mentioned above.