LIC total premium rises by 17% this fiscal, reaches ₹2.32 lakh crore1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:46 PM IST
- The data from LIC indicated that the private insurers have collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday informed that its premium for the fiscal year 2022-23 rose by 17% to ₹2.32 lakh crore. During the previous year, the premium amount stood at ₹1.99 lakh crore. The data from LIC indicated that the private insurers have collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×