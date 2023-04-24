Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday informed that its premium for the fiscal year 2022-23 rose by 17% to ₹2.32 lakh crore. During the previous year, the premium amount stood at ₹1.99 lakh crore. The data from LIC indicated that the private insurers have collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush.

The rush was observed as customers wanted to get the benefits ahead of the 1 April withdrawal of tax exemptions for non-linked policies.

In terms of premiums collected, it continues to hold a market share of 62.58% as on March 2023, LIC said in a statement. LIC's premium growth for fiscal 2023 is the second highest among its listed peers, with HDFC Life leading at 18.83%, SBI Life at 16.22%, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company at 12.55%, the statement added.

LIC observed a rise of 3.3% in its individual single premium and a growth of 10% in individual non-single premium. Additionally, its group single premium saw a significant increase of 21.76%, reaching ₹1,67,235 crore from its previous value of ₹1,37,350.36 crore.

In March 2023, LIC reported a premium exceeding ₹10,000 crore in the individual category, which is the highest among all life insurance companies. The next in line were HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Tata AIA Life, which gathered ₹2,989.17 crore, ₹2,318.77 crore, and ₹1,884.41 crore, respectively.

Furthermore, LIC's individual non-single premium segment witnessed a growth of 10.49%, increasing from ₹5,501.12 crore in March 2022 to ₹6,077.97 crore in March 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

