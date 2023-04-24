Hello User
LIC total premium rises by 17% this fiscal, reaches 2.32 lakh crore

LIC total premium rises by 17% this fiscal, reaches 2.32 lakh crore

1 min read . 09:46 PM IST
In terms of premiums collected, LIC continues to hold a market share of 62.58 percent as on March 2023

  • The data from LIC indicated that the private insurers have collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday informed that its premium for the fiscal year 2022-23 rose by 17% to 2.32 lakh crore. During the previous year, the premium amount stood at 1.99 lakh crore. The data from LIC indicated that the private insurers have collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday informed that its premium for the fiscal year 2022-23 rose by 17% to 2.32 lakh crore. During the previous year, the premium amount stood at 1.99 lakh crore. The data from LIC indicated that the private insurers have collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush.

The rush was observed as customers wanted to get the benefits ahead of the 1 April withdrawal of tax exemptions for non-linked policies.

The rush was observed as customers wanted to get the benefits ahead of the 1 April withdrawal of tax exemptions for non-linked policies.

In terms of premiums collected, it continues to hold a market share of 62.58% as on March 2023, LIC said in a statement. LIC's premium growth for fiscal 2023 is the second highest among its listed peers, with HDFC Life leading at 18.83%, SBI Life at 16.22%, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company at 12.55%, the statement added.

LIC observed a rise of 3.3% in its individual single premium and a growth of 10% in individual non-single premium. Additionally, its group single premium saw a significant increase of 21.76%, reaching 1,67,235 crore from its previous value of 1,37,350.36 crore.

In March 2023, LIC reported a premium exceeding 10,000 crore in the individual category, which is the highest among all life insurance companies. The next in line were HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Tata AIA Life, which gathered 2,989.17 crore, 2,318.77 crore, and 1,884.41 crore, respectively.

Furthermore, LIC's individual non-single premium segment witnessed a growth of 10.49%, increasing from 5,501.12 crore in March 2022 to 6,077.97 crore in March 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read More: India plans to host first global insurance summit to attract investments

 

