LIC total premium rises by 17% this fiscal, reaches 2.32 lakh crore

In terms of premiums collected, it continues to hold a market share of 62.58% as on March 2023, LIC said in a statement. LIC's premium growth for fiscal 2023 is the second highest among its listed peers, with HDFC Life leading at 18.83%, SBI Life at 16.22%, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company at 12.55%, the statement added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}