LIC's holding in state-run iron ore mining company NMDC Ltd now stands at 9.620 per cent from 11.690 per cent.
State-run insurer BSE-S0005258" data-name="Life Insurance Corporation of India">Life Insurance Corporation of India has reduced stake in NMDC Ltd by 2 per cent between 14 March, 2023, and 20 June, 2023.
