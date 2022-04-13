Govt may lower LIC valuation to lure more investors

While filing the IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, in February, the listing valuation of LIC was originally estimated to be three times its embedded value of ₹5.39 trillion, in line with the average post-listing valuation of LIC’s private peers such as HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd and SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd, one of the two people said.