Embedded value of LIC likely at $150 billion

Amendments to the LIC Act, which are critical for the share sale, could be completed in the Parliament’s upcoming winter session, the two people said. LIC’s IPO has taken longer than usual because these amendments need to be passed; its accounts, board and businesses restructured; and its valuation completed. Despite its towering presence over India’s financial landscape, the insurer has never had a valuation exercise before; in contrast, private insurers such as Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential and HDFC Life had been regularly doing this exercise even before their listing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}