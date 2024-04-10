Companies
LIC votes reveal governance fault lines at India Inc.
Anirudh Laskar , Niti Kiran 4 min read 10 Apr 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Summary
- In the nine months ending December 2023, the country's biggest share market investor showed dissent in around 2% of the board proposals it had to decide on as a shareholder.
MUMBAI : Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) expressed displeasure about various top appointments and business decisions at listed companies in FY24, rejecting a number of proposals and voting against others.
