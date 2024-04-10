LIC votes reveal governance fault lines at India Inc.

LIC, with assets worth over ₹50 trillion, is the country’s largest custodian of insurance policies. It acquires shares in Indian firms primarily using the funds it collects as premiums from policyholders and the money it earns from other investments. There are over 270 Indian companies as of December 2023 in which LIC owns at least 1% or more, the holdings being worth ₹13 trillion. As a shareholder at these firms, it was part of the voting decisions for a total of 1,965 proposals during April-December.